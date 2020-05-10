SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,538,294 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,538,294 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 6.5% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 58.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 20.0% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter valued at about $18,440,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, CFO Serena Wolfe bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.07.

Shares of NLY opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.10.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.10%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

