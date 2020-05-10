SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,570 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of California Water Service Group worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 311,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of CWT opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.44). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. California Water Service Group’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.89%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

