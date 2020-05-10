SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,519 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $127.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

