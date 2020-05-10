SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 253.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 53.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $104.20 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $117.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average of $105.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.33.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

