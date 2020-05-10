SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 28,551 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,463,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,054,000 after purchasing an additional 574,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,475,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,971 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,176,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,237,000 after acquiring an additional 467,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $151,561,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,001,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,302,000 after acquiring an additional 70,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.90.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 160.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

