SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 10,790 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,418.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $358,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,091 shares of company stock worth $1,617,904 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

