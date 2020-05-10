SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stars Group stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. Stars Group Inc has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Stars Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stars Group Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stars Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

