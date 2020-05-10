SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bernstein Bank upgraded Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

