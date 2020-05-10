SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,859 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 178.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 63.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. Relx PLC has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, April 9th. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

