SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 115,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BREW stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. Craft Brew Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Craft Brew Alliance Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Craft Brew Alliance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Craft Brew Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

