SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 304.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,865 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 10,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.59 per share, with a total value of $295,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

JBGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of JBGS opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $42.36.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.61 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.90%.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

