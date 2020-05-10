SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Acushnet worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $12,474,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,124,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,531,000 after buying an additional 170,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 386.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 157,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Acushnet by 1,505.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 161,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 151,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLF opened at $28.12 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). Acushnet had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOLF. Stephens reduced their target price on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital began coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

