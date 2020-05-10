SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 268.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 30,722 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Shares of XPO opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.52. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 152,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $6,973,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

