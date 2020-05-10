SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186,192 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 258,376 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,294,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,097,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,903,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 180.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 219,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 141,257 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $36.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

