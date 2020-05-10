SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,290 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1,070.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,476,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 880.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBTYA. New Street Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Global from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Liberty Global stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 107.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

