SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 122.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in ResMed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in ResMed by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in ResMed by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 35,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $199,566.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $1,144,679.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,347 shares in the company, valued at $62,227,566.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,439 shares of company stock worth $3,537,025. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $162.75 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.43 and its 200 day moving average is $154.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

