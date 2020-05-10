SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 216.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,494,000 after purchasing an additional 928,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,687,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,678,000 after purchasing an additional 378,107 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15,209.4% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 353,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 351,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,084,000 after purchasing an additional 284,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.17, for a total transaction of $238,902.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,259 shares of company stock valued at $755,721 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $242.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.62. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

