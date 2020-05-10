SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 415.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,752 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,468,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,559.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDK opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.51. CDK Global Inc has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDK Global from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

