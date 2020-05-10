SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 101.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.49% of Urogen Pharma worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URGN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,687 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urogen Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $493.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.73. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $39.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.17). Research analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urogen Pharma Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.