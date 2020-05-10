SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Neogen worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Neogen by 20.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $1,033,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $855,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.61. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 885 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $56,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 47,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,680 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEOG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on Neogen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

