SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 164.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $1,855,146.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,015 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.63.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.46.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

