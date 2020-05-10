SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Teekay Tankers worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 12.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNK opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.28. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.64 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.49%. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

