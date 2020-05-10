SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Teekay Tankers worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 12.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TNK opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.28. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20.
Several research analysts have recently commented on TNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.
About Teekay Tankers
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
