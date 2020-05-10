SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,065,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,403,000 after purchasing an additional 158,151 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 14.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DISCK. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

DISCK opened at $19.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

