SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 336.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,981,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,177,000 after purchasing an additional 224,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after acquiring an additional 439,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,935,000 after buying an additional 171,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 31,028.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,175,000 after buying an additional 1,998,537 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,183 shares during the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 17.76%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.2518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.7%.

SBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

