SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 242.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of Cubic worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cubic by 119.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cubic by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000.

Get Cubic alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cubic from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Cubic from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 5,950 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $168,924.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CUB opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. Cubic Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.23 million. Cubic had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.