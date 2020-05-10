SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,358 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 96,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,763,000.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of AAXJ opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.34. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.