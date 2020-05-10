SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,349 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. Life Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Pettinella bought 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $257,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Barberio bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,033.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,680 shares of company stock worth $1,087,573 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.09.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

