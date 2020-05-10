SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 276.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,365 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,494,000 after acquiring an additional 356,588 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,222,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,853,000 after acquiring an additional 146,213 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

