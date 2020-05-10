SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $109,700.00. Also, CEO Paul Manning purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $54,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,744,225.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

SXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sensient Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.05. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $75.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.28%. Analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.