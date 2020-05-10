SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 455,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 52,307 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.67. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. TheStreet cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In related news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,645,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

