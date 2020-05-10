SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,637 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Echostar worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Echostar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,336,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Echostar by 14,713.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 294,277 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Echostar by 471.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 319,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 263,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Echostar by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,093,000 after purchasing an additional 239,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Echostar by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 222,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Echostar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SATS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Echostar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Echostar from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Echostar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

SATS opened at $30.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Echostar Co. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $45.15.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.31). Echostar had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Echostar Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Echostar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.