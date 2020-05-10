SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 465,196 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,792 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ADT by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 589,334 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 52,697 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. ADT Inc has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

ADT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.