SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 189.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,064.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 3.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

