SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Blackline worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 616,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Blackline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $9,177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,469.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $387,258.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,806 shares of company stock valued at $15,719,746. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Blackline in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Blackline stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Blackline Inc has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $74.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.54 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

