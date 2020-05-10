SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 359,005 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) by 264.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,005 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPLG. Norges Bank bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter worth $3,662,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter worth $1,506,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter worth $1,386,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 172,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 505,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 123,672 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

Shares of CPLG stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $255.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.64. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.14 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio is 50.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on CPLG. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.