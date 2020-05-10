SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 22,122 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,711,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,806,000 after acquiring an additional 172,190 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 378.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at about $7,966,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 235,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIV opened at $37.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.87. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $48.02.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIV. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,286,961.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,353.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,012. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

