SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 21,087 Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Gentherm worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth about $26,601,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 555,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 280,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Shares of THRM opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49. Gentherm Inc has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THRM. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Gentherm from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.