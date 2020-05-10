Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $71,647,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,701,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,366,000 after purchasing an additional 580,921 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,946,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,642,000 after purchasing an additional 576,834 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,648,000 after acquiring an additional 472,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,138,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,473,000 after acquiring an additional 383,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. S&P Equity Research lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.07.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $7,644,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,293,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,906,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 86,522 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $4,423,004.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 418,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,416,775.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

