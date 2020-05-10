Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,159 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 110,785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 19.6% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 64.3% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.95.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $1,717,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $2,280,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,499 shares of company stock worth $4,993,234 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ STX opened at $51.06 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

