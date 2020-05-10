Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). Sally Beauty posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 161.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 491.27%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on SBH. TheStreet cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of SBH opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $95,013.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,150 shares of company stock worth $357,508. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,656,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $32,650,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,354,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $9,052,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 780,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 478,855 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

