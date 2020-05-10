Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,236,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 281,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 4,121.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 210,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $42.48.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Rollins had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

