Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $200.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $161.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Gabelli cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.24.

Shares of ROK opened at $192.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.52. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,905 shares of company stock valued at $577,980. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

