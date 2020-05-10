Robert S. Beall Purchases 10,000 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Robert S. Beall purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert S. Beall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

On Monday, February 24th, Robert S. Beall purchased 5,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $100,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Robert S. Beall purchased 10,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00.

Shares of STXB stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.03. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 17.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STXB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 24.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $163,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 996,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.