Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 97,852 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,852 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW opened at $197.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.08 and a 200 day moving average of $192.91. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.55%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.00.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

