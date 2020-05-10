Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 62,607 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,607 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 155,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 249.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $74.83 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average of $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

