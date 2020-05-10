Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 38,200 Shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in SpartanNash by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

SPTN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded SpartanNash from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of SPTN opened at $17.82 on Friday. SpartanNash Co has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $583.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash Co will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

