Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 27,967 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 27,967 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.19% of GAP worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GAP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,748,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $207,720,000 after purchasing an additional 147,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter worth $63,059,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,389,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,809,000 after acquiring an additional 86,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,962,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,383,000 after acquiring an additional 191,799 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,070,000 after acquiring an additional 107,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. Gap Inc has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPS. UBS Group cut their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on GAP from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.