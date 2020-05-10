Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 111,953 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111,953 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 360,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on L. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $341,162.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at $255,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $190,862.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at $408,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $968,884. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.