Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,413 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,748,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,796,000 after purchasing an additional 71,188 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,344,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,804,000 after purchasing an additional 103,962 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 723,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,835,000 after purchasing an additional 492,833 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 557,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,213,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,357,000 after buying an additional 284,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $139.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.49. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.