Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 233.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $1,372,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.92.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $56.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

